Credo Technology Likely To Report Higher Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) will release earnings results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Monday, Dec. 1.

Analysts expect the China-based company to report quarterly earnings at 50 cents per share, up from 7 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Credo Technology's quarterly revenue is $234.99 million, compared to $72.03 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 24, Credo Technology reached a license agreement with Siemon regarding its patents covering active electrical cable technology.

Credo Technology shares rose 2.2% to close at $154.18 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Positive rating and increased the price target from $165 to $175 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Barclays analyst Thomas O'Mailey maintained an Overweight rating and a price target of $165 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%.

William Blair analyst Sebastien Naji initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating on Sept. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $95 to $160 on Sept. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $130 to $155 on Sept. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Considering buying CRDO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock