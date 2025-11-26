Broadcom To Rally Around 13%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
Keybanc cut Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) price target from $285 to $260. Keybanc analyst Jason Celino maintained an Overweight rating. Workday shares closed at $233.69 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group raised the price target for Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) from $13 to $21. Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti maintained an In-Line rating. Kohl’s shares closed at $22.42 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein increased Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) price target from $251 to $264. Bernstein analyst Peter Weed maintained an Outperform rating. Zscaler shares closed at $289.73 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank increased the price target for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) from $345 to $375. Deutsche Bank analyst Bhavin Shah upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Autodesk shares closed at $294.43 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG boosted the price target for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) from $25 to $40. BTIG analyst Julian Harrison maintained a Buy rating. Theravance Biopharma shares closed at $18.94 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities slashed Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) price target from $93 to $75. B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Buy rating. Nutanix shares settled at $58.77 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) price target from $125 to $129. B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Neutral rating. NetApp shares closed at $111.48 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citizens increased Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) price target from $25 to $35. Citizens analyst Silvan Tuerkcan maintained a Market Outperform rating. Terns Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $29.34 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised the price target for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) from $160 to $163. B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Buy rating. Dell shares settled at $125.92 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs raised Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) price target from $380 to $435. Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider maintained a Buy rating. Broadcom shares closed at $385.03 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
