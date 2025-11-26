Deere Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

Analysts expect the Moline, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings of $3.83 per share, down from $4.55 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Deere's quarterly revenue is $9.81 billion. Benzinga Pro data shows $9.28 billion in quarterly revenue a year ago.

The company has beaten analyst revenue estimates for more than 10 straight quarters.

Shares of Deere gained 2.2% to close at $498.13 on Tuesday.

UBS analyst Steven Fisher upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and cut the price target from $545 to $535 on Oct. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

JP Morgan analyst Tami Zakaria maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $495 to $480 on Oct. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Truist Securities analyst Jamie Cook maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $602 to $609 on Oct. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $566 to $512 on Sept. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Baird analyst Mircea Dobre maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $520 to $488 on Aug. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%

