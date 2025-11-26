Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Li Auto Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

Analysts expect the China-based company to report quarterly earnings of 4 cents per share, on revenue of $3.76 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Hesai Technology (NASDAQ:HSAI) was recently named the exclusive lidar supplier for Li Auto's next-generation assisted driving platform. The agreement covers all upcoming models, including the "L" Series, "i" Series, and "MEGA," marking a major expansion of their long-term collaboration.

Shares of Li Auto gained 1.1% to close at $18.32 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $19 on Nov. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Barclays analyst Jiong Shao maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $31 to $24 on Aug. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Considering buying LI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock