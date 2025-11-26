Li Auto brand logo on car dealership building facade
November 26, 2025 1:00 AM 1 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Li Auto Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

Analysts expect the China-based company to report quarterly earnings of 4 cents per share, on revenue of $3.76 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Hesai Technology (NASDAQ:HSAI) was recently named the exclusive lidar supplier for Li Auto's next-generation assisted driving platform. The agreement covers all upcoming models, including the "L" Series, "i" Series, and "MEGA," marking a major expansion of their long-term collaboration.

Shares of Li Auto gained 1.1% to close at $18.32 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $19 on Nov. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.
  • Barclays analyst Jiong Shao maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $31 to $24 on Aug. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Considering buying LI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
HSAI Logo
HSAIHesai Group
$20.20-0.10%
Overview
LI Logo
LILi Auto Inc
$18.29-0.17%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved