These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Agilent After Upbeat Q4 Results

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) reported upbeat earnings for the fourth quarter on Monday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.58 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.861 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.832 billion.

Agilent said it sees FY2026 adjusted EPS of $5.86 to $6.00, versus market estimates of $5.57. The company expects sales of $7.300 billion-$7.400 billion, versus projections of $6.916 billion.

“We enter FY26 with confidence and momentum. Agilent is uniquely positioned to lead in life-sciences and diagnostics for years to come,” said Agilent President and CEO Padraig McDonnell. “Our progress this year reflects innovation built on a customer-focused approach that creates real value and extraordinary customer intimacy through a unified commercial organization that delivers a seamless end-to-end experience. Powered by our expanded Ignite Operating System, these strengths continue to unlock operating efficiencies, fuel innovation, enhance commercial execution, and create long-term value for customers and shareholders.”

Agilent shares gained 3.5% to $158.94 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Agilent following earnings announcement.

B of A Securities analyst Derik De Bruin maintained Agilent with a Neutral and raised the price target from $150 to $165.

Baird analyst Catherine Schulte maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $142 to $165.

Barclays analyst Luke Sergott maintained Agilent with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $145 to $165.

JP Morgan analyst Casey Woodring maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $165 to $180.

Wells Fargo analyst Brandon Couillard maintained Agilent with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $150 to $175.

UBS analyst Dan Leonard maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $170 to $180.

Photo via Shutterstock