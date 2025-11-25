Symbotic Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Q4 Earnings

Symbotic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue after Monday’s closing bell.

Symbotic reported quarterly losses of three cents per share, which met the analyst estimate. Quarterly revenue of $618.46 million, which beat the Street estimate of $604 million and was up from revenue of $576.77 million from the same period last year.

"We delivered on our commitments to achieve strong top-line growth, a significant rise in operational systems, and strong margin expansion in fiscal year 2025 as we continue to enhance our value to customers," said Rick Cohen, Symbotic CEO.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Symbotic expects revenue of $610 million to $630 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $49 million to $53 million.

Symbotic shares gained 35.8% to $75.35 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Symbotic following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained Symbotic with a Buy and raised the price target from $57 to $70.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Derek Soderberg maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $60 to $82.

Craig-Hallum analyst Greg Palm upgraded Symbotic from Hold to Buy and announced a $70 price target.

