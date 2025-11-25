Workday Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Nov. 25.

Analysts expect the Pleasanton, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share, up from $1.89 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Workday's quarterly revenue is $2.42 billion, compared to $2.16 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 19, Workday announced a definitive agreement to acquire Pipedream, an integration platform that connects more than 3,000 business applications.

Workday shares rose 0.7% to close at $226.64 on Monday.

Citigroup analyst Steven Enders maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $260 to $261 on Nov. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $225 to $260 on Sept. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $285 to $288 on Sept. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

TD Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $310 to $290 on Sept. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $220 to $235 on Sept. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

