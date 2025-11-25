Dell Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Nov. 25.

Analysts expect the Round Rock, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share, up from $2.15 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Dell's quarterly revenue is $27.29 billion, compared to $24.37 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in seven of the past 10 quarters, including two straight quarters.

Dell shares rose 3.8% to close at $127.22 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $160 to 170 on Nov. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $165 to $170 on Nov. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring downgraded the stock from Overweight to Underweight and cut the price target from $144 to $110 on Nov. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $152 to $161 on Oct. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Argus Research analyst Jim Kelleher maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $150 to $200 on Oct. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Considering buying DELL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock