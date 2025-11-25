Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Best Buy Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Nov. 25.

Analysts expect the New Albany, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share, up from $1.26 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Best Buy's quarterly revenue is $9.59 billion. Benzinga Pro data shows $9.45 billion in quarterly revenue a year ago.

During the second-quarter earnings call, CFO Matt Bilunas guided for third-quarter comparable sales to mirror the 1.6% growth seen in the previous quarter, signaling that the company is trending toward the higher end of its full-year revenue guidance of $41.1 billion to $41.9 billion.

Shares of Best Buy fell 1.1% to close at $75.62 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $90 on Nov. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $89 to $97 on Nov. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $72 to $79 on Nov. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Argus Research analyst Chris Graja maintained a Hold rating on Sept. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $70 to $75 on Aug. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

Considering buying BBY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock