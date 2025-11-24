These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On BJ's Wholesale Club After Q3 Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Friday.
The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.16, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.09. Quarterly sales of $5.348 billion outpaced the Street view of $5.347 billion.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.30 to $4.40, up from its prior range of $4.20 to $4.35, compared with analyst expectations of $4.31.
"Our business continues to perform well in a volatile environment and we are maintaining an unwavering focus on what matters most: taking care of families who depend on us," said Bob Eddy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, BJ's Wholesale Club.
BJ’s Wholesale shares fell 1% to $90.79 on Monday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on BJ’s Wholesale following earnings announcement.
- Baird analyst Peter Benedict maintained BJ’s Wholesale with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $130 to $115.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained the stock with an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $85 to $95.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained BJ’s Wholesale with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $115 to $105.
