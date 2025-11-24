These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On BJ's Wholesale Club After Q3 Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Friday.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.16, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.09. Quarterly sales of $5.348 billion outpaced the Street view of $5.347 billion.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.30 to $4.40, up from its prior range of $4.20 to $4.35, compared with analyst expectations of $4.31.

"Our business continues to perform well in a volatile environment and we are maintaining an unwavering focus on what matters most: taking care of families who depend on us," said Bob Eddy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, BJ's Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale shares fell 1% to $90.79 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on BJ’s Wholesale following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst Peter Benedict maintained BJ’s Wholesale with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $130 to $115.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained the stock with an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $85 to $95.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained BJ’s Wholesale with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $115 to $105.

