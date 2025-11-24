Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Agilent Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Nov. 24.

Analysts expect the Santa Clara, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share, up from $1.46 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Agilent's quarterly revenue is $1.83 billion. Benzinga Pro data shows $1.7 billion in quarterly revenue a year ago.

On Nov. 19, Agilent announced a cash dividend of 25.5 cents per share.

Shares of Agilent gained 4.3% to close at $151.25 on Friday.

TD Cowen analyst Dan Brennan maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $150 to $162 on Oct. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

UBS analyst Dan Leonard upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $130 to $170 on Oct. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Rothschild & Co. analyst Natalya Davies initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $165 on Oct. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Wells Fargo analyst Brandon Couillard maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $140 to $150 on Sept. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Baird analyst Catherine Schulte maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $141 to $142 on Aug. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%

