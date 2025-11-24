Baidu To Rally More Than 69%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JP Morgan raised Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) price target from $12 to $18. JP Morgan analyst Reginald Smith upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Cipher Mining shares closed at $14.15 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) from $11 to $7. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen maintained a Buy rating. BioNano Genomics shares closed at $1.62 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan increased Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) price target from $110 to $188. JP Morgan analyst Alex Yao upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Baidu shares closed at $110.95 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies increased the price target for Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) from $90 to $105. Jefferies analyst Brandon Couillard downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Exact Sciences shares closed at $100.90 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group boosted the price target for Quantumscape Corp (NYSE:QS) from $8 to $12. Evercore ISI Group analyst Chris McNally downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line. Quantumscape shares closed at $11.47 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities boosted Barrick Mining Corp (NYSE:B) price target from $38 to $48. B of A Securities analyst Lawson Winder upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Barrick Mining shares settled at $36.55 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital cut Mp Materials Corp (NYSE:MP) price target from $76 to $75. BMO Capital analyst Raj Ray upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Mp Materials shares closed at $55.27 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citizens raised Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) price target from $60 to $80. Citizens analyst Matthew Carletti maintained a Market Outperform rating. Lemonade shares closed at $67.35 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC cut the price target for Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT) from $265 to $228. HSBC analyst Joe Thomas upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Flutter Entertainment shares settled at $193.31 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) price target from $235 to $290. Needham analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Buy rating. Lumentum shares closed at $255.59 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
