Woodward Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Monday, Nov. 24.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share, up from $1.41 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s quarterly revenue is $943.15 million, compared to $854.49 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 16, Woodward announced plans to invest $200 million in new aerospace manufacturing facility in South Carolina.

Woodward shares rose 1.6% to close at $262.70 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wolfe Research analyst Louis Raffetto upgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Outperform with a $300 price target on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Barclays analyst David Strauss maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $200 to $260 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

UBS analyst Gavin Parsons maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $283 to $299 on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Truist Securities analyst Michael Ciarmoli maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $232 to $267 on June 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Jefferies analyst Sheila McGrath maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $250 to $328 on May 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Considering buying WWD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock