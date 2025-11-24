Person analyzing stock charts on smartphone and computer screens
November 24, 2025 7:33 AM 2 min read

This Booking Holdings Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Considering buying BKNG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
B Logo
BBarrick Mining Corp
$37.352.19%
Overview
BKNG Logo
BKNGBooking Holdings Inc
$4826.001.22%
ES Logo
ESEversource Energy
$64.750.31%
FLUT Logo
FLUTFlutter Entertainment PLC
$195.631.20%
MP Logo
MPMP Materials Corp
$56.582.37%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved