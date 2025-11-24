This Booking Holdings Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- HSBC analyst Joe Thomas upgraded Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT) from Hold to Buy and lowered the price target from $265 to $228. Flutter Entertainment shares closed at $193.31 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital analyst Raj Ray upgraded Mp Materials Corp (NYSE:MP) from Market Perform to Outperform and cut the price target from $76 to $75. MP Materials shares closed at $55.27 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Justin Post upgraded Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) from Neutral to Buy and maintained the price target of $6,000. Booking Holdings shares closed at $4,768.00 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Michael Gaugler upgraded Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $79 price target. Eversource Energy shares closed at $64.55 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Lawson Winder upgraded Barrick Mining Corp (NYSE:B) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $38 to $48. Barrick Mining shares closed at $36.55 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
