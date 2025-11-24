5 Stocks In The Spotlight Last Week: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In

U.S. stocks settled higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 1% during the session as a wave of dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials flipped market expectations toward a rate cut next month.

However, all three major indices recorded big losses last week, with the S&P 500 and Dow falling around 2% each.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Leo Mariani

Analyst Firm : Roth Capital

: Roth Capital Ratings Accuracy : 87%

: 87% Latest Rating : Maintained a Neutral rating on Lanzatech Global Inc (NASDAQ:LNZA) and cut the price target from $20 to $14 on Nov. 20. This analyst sees around 1% upside in the stock.

Analyst: Ruben Roy

Analyst Firm : Stifel

: Stifel Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Maintained a Buy rating on NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and raised the price target from $212 to $250 on Nov. 18. This analyst sees around 39% upside in the stock.

Analyst: William Stein

Analyst Firm: Truist Securities

Truist Securities Ratings Accuracy: 86%

86% Latest Rating: Maintained a Hold rating on TE Connectivity PLC (NYSE:TEL) and cut the price target from $255 to $239 on Nov. 21. This analyst expects around 9% surge in the stock.

Analyst: Matt Bryson

Analyst Firm: Wedbush

Wedbush Ratings Accuracy: 85%

85% Latest Rating: Maintained an Outperform rating on NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and increased the price target from $210 to $230 on Nov. 20. This analyst expects around 28% gain in the stock.

Analyst: Doug Anmuth

Analyst Firm : JP Morgan

: JP Morgan Ratings Accuracy : 84%

: 84% Latest Rating : Maintained a Neutral rating on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and lowered the price target from $127.5 to $124 on Nov. 18. This analyst expects around 18% gain in the stock.

Photo via Shutterstock