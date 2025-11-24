Fluence Energy Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Nov. 24.

Analysts expect the Arlington, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings of 23 cents per share, down from 30 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy's quarterly revenue is $1.39 billion. Benzinga Pro data shows $1.23 billion in quarterly revenue a year ago.

On Aug. 11, Fluence Energy reported mixed third-quarter financial results.

Shares of Fluence Energy fell 0.7% to close at $15.40 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Roth Capital analyst Justin Clare maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $7 to $17 on Nov. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

B of A Securities analyst Dimple Gosai maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $11 to $17 on Oct. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

JP Morgan analyst Mark Strouse maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $9 to $10 on Oct. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril maintained a Positive rating and increased the price target from $9 to $17 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $5 to $11 on Oct. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%

Considering buying FLNC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock