Ross Stores Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings after Thursday’s closing bell.

Ross Stores reported quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $1.41. Quarterly revenue came in at $5.6 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.42 billion.

"We are pleased with our third-quarter sales results, which accelerated from the prior quarter. Our merchandise assortment of compelling brand name values resonated with shoppers, and our new marketing campaign drove excitement and higher customer engagement," Jim Conroy, CEO, said.

Ross Stores raised its fourth-quarter GAAP EPS guidance to between $1.77 and $1.85, versus the $1.79 analyst estimate and raised its fiscal 2025 GAAP EPS guidance to between $6.38 and $6.46, versus the $6.23 analyst estimate.

Ross Stores shares gained 7.2% to $172.03 on Friday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained Ross Stores with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $160 to $175.

B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $175 to $200.

Baird analyst Mark Altschwager maintained the stock with an Outperform and raised the price target from $170 to $182.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti maintained Ross Stores with an Outperform and raised the price target from $175 to $195.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained Ross Stores with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $188 to $200.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained Ross Stores with a Neutral and raised the price target from $163 to $169.

Bernstein analyst Aneesha Sherman maintained the stock with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $147 to $159.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained Ross Stores with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $164 to $183.

