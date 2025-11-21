These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On NetEase After Q3 Earnings

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) reported mixed fiscal third-quarter results on Thursday.

The company's quarterly revenue increased 8.2% year-on-year to $3.98 billion (28.36 billion Chinese yuan), missing the analyst consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. The Chinese gaming player's adjusted EPADS of $2.07 beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.88.

“We delivered another quarter of solid execution, underscoring our healthy growth in China and rising global appeal,” said Mr. William Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NetEase. “Over the years, we have honed our innovation capabilities and proven them title after title by delivering exceptional gaming experiences. This edge has afforded us a strong domestic foundation to extend our distinctive, sophisticated games to players worldwide.

NetEase shares gained 1% to $135.26 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on NetEase following earnings announcement.

Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang maintained NetEase with a Buy and raised the price target from $145 to $158.

Barclays analyst Jiong Shao maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $120 to $135.

