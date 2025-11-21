Bath & Body Works Lowers Guidance — But Its Reset Could Pay Off, Analyst Says

The magnitude of Bath & Body Works Inc.'s (NYSE:BBWI) lower guidance reset took investors by surprise. Still, BofA Securities said, "We think management is taking the right steps to turn the brand."

The Bath & Body Works Analyst: Analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained a Buy rating, while reducing the price target from $32 to $26.

The Bath & Body Works Thesis: As part of its new strategies, the company plans to open a store on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first half of 2026, Hutchinson said in the note.

The analyst mentioned four key priorities of Bath & Body Works' strategic transformation plan:

Re-focus on core categories and optimize the assortment to reduce complexity

Reclaim cultural relevance with fewer, more targeted marketing activations.

Enhance digital and in-store experience and expand to new channels

Investments to be funded with $250 million in cost savings

Investments and deleverage could exert pressure on the company's earnings in 2026, she further stated.

BBWI Price Action: Bath & Body Works shares were down 3.82% at $15.21 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $15.42, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Bath & Body Works, with a market cap of $3.14 billion and an unusually low P/E ratio of 4.90, highlights significant valuation concerns in the specialty retail sector. The stock is currently trading near its 52-week low of $15.42, indicating potential challenges in consumer spending or market sentiment.

Photo by bluestork via Shutterstock