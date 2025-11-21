Semtech Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) will release earnings results for its third quarter, after the closing bell on Monday.

Analysts expect the Camarillo, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 45 cents per share, up from 26 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Semtech's quarterly revenue is $266.42 million, compared to $236.8 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 8, Semtech announced pricing of private offering of $350 million of new convertible senior notes and exchange of existing notes.

Semtech shares fell 3% to close at $62.57 on Thursday.

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Positive rating and increased the price target from $65 to $80 on Nov. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $65 to $85 on Oct. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform with a price target of $81 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Benchmark analyst Cody Acree maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $68 to $76 on Sept. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $55 to $65 on Aug. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

