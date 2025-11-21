Symbotic Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Symbotic Inc. (NYSE:SYM) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Nov. 24.

Analysts expect the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings of 8 cents per share, down from 47 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Symbiotic’s quarterly revenue is $604 million. Benzinga Pro data shows $576.77 million in quarterly revenue a year ago.

On Aug. 6, Symbiotic reported a third-quarter EPS miss and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates.

Shares of Symbotic gained 1.4% to close at $54.72 on Thursday.

UBS analyst Damian Karas downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and raised the price target from $27 to $35 on Sept. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

DA Davidson analyst Matt Summerville downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $35 to $47 on Aug. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $32 to $57 on Aug. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $54 to $59 on Aug. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Northland Capital Market analyst Michael Latimore maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $35 to $56 on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%

