Palo Alto To Rally Around 30%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Baird cut Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) price target from $33 to $19. Baird analyst Mark Altschwager downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Bath & Body Works shares closed at $15.82 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised the price target for Block Inc (NYSE:XYZ) from $86 to $88. B of A Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg maintained a Buy rating. Block shares closed at $61.95 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs increased Helmerich and Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) price target from $20 to $28. Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. Helmerich and Payne shares closed at $26.10 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham increased the price target for Kulicke And Soffa Industries Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) from $40 to $46. Needham analyst Charles Shi maintained a Buy rating. Kulicke And Soffa Industries shares closed at $39.03 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG boosted the price target for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) from $120 to $125. BTIG analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Buy rating. Walmart shares closed at $107.11 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Ascendiant Capital cut Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTV) price target from $21 to $19. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo maintained a Buy rating. Plus Therapeutics shares settled at $0.49 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs boosted Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) price target from $236 to $240. Goldman Sachs analyst Gabriela Borges maintained a Buy rating. Palo Alto shares closed at $185.07 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) price target from $31 to $36. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating. Mediwound shares closed at $16.86 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Brightview Holdings Inc (NYSE:BV) from $16 to $12. Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Brightview shares settled at $11.74 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird slashed Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE:J) price target from $161 to $146. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Jacobs shares closed at $129.17 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
