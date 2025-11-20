Ross Stores Likely To Report Lower Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will release earnings results for its third quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday.

Analysts expect the Dublin, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share, down from $1.48 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores' quarterly revenue is $5.41 billion, compared to $5.07 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 21, Ross Stores reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS results.

Ross Stores shares rose 0.3% to close at $160.45 on Thursday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $160 on Nov. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

TD Cowen analyst John Kernan maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $170 to $174 on Nov. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $147 to $163 on Nov. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $175 to $180 on Oct. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $146 to $171 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

