Viking Holdings Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK) posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Wednesday.

The company reported third-quarter 2025 results that topped expectations, delivering adjusted EPS of $1.20 versus the $1.19 estimate and revenue of $1.9996 billion, slightly above the $1.992 billion consensus.

Advance bookings totaled $5,613 million for 2025, up 21%, and $4,925 million for 2026, up 14%. Advance bookings per PCD rose to $782 for 2025 and $861 for 2026.

“Our strong booking position for both 2025 and 2026 reflects the robust demand for Viking's destination-focused offerings,” said President and CFO Leah Talactac.

Viking Holdings shares gained 1.7% to trade at $62.25 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Viking Holdings following earnings announcement.

Goldman Sachs analyst Lizzie Dove maintained Viking with a Neutral and raised the price target from $64 to $66.

Wells Fargo analyst Trey Bowers maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $56 to $62.

