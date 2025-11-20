Intuit Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will release earnings results for its first quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday.

Analysts expect the Mountain View, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share, up from $2.50 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Intuit's quarterly revenue is $3.76 billion, compared to $3.28 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Intuit, the maker of TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, on Sept. 18, reaffirmed its outlook for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2026 at its Investor Day event in Mountain View, California.

Intuit shares rose 0.1% to close at $650.62 on Wednesday.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Kirk Materne reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $875 on Nov. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $900 to $880 on Aug. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Citigroup analyst Steven Enders maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $815 to $803 on Aug. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

B of A Securities analyst Brad Sills maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $875 to $800 on Aug. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

JP Morgan analyst Mark Murphy maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $770 to $750 on Aug. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Photo via Shutterstock