Jack In The Box Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Downbeat Earnings

Jack In The Box, Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) posted weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings after Wednesday’s closing bell.

Jack In The Box reported quarterly earnings of 30 cents per share, which missed the analyst estimate of 45 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $326.19 million, which beat the analyst estimate of $319.65 million, but was down from revenue of $349.29 million from the same period last year.

"While performance in the fourth quarter did not meet our expectations, we remain focused on restoring positive momentum for the Jack in the Box brand," said Lance Tucker, Jack in the Box CEO.

Jack In The Box shares fell 2.6% to $14.00 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Jack In The Box following earnings announcement.

TD Cowen analyst Andrew M. Charles maintained Jack In The Box with a Hold and lowered the price target from $21 to $16.

Goldman Sachs analyst Christine Cho maintained the stock with a Sell and lowered the price target from $17 to $15.

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $28 to $24.

Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained Jack In The Box with a Hold and lowered the price target from $19 to $16.

Stifel analyst Chris O’Cull maintained the stock with a Hold and lowered the price target from $20 to $18.

