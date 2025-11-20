Wix logo on mobile
Wix.com Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q3 Earnings

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.68 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.47 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $505.194 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $502.682 million.

Wix.com raised its FY2025 sales guidance from $1.975 billion-$2.000 billion to $1.990 billion-$2.000 billion.

“Our goal has always been to give people the power to access advanced technology without the barriers of complexity,” said Avishai Abrahami, Co-founder and CEO of Wix. “With Base44, we’re extending this mission by bringing the next generation of AI and natural-language development to applications. This is the next phase in the evolution of our commitment to democratizing technology, and I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

Wix.com shares rose 1.2% to $102.90 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Wix.com following earnings announcement.

  • Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained Wix.com with a Buy and lowered the price target from $200 to $140.
  • Citizens analyst Andrew Boone maintained the stock with a Market Outperform and cut the price target from $210 to $185.
  • Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz maintained Wix.com with a Buy and lowered the price target from $230 to $185.

