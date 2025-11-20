These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On TJX Following Upbeat Q3 Earnings

TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Wednesday.

The company reported third-quarter earnings per share of $1.28, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22. Quarterly sales of $15.12 billion (+7% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $14.87 billion.

The company now expects to repurchase approximately $2.5 billion of TJX stock during the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026.

For the fourth quarter, the company continues to plan consolidated comparable sales to be up 2% to 3%. It reaffirmed its fourth-quarter GAAP EPS outlook at $1.33–$1.36, compared with the $1.37 analyst estimate.

TJX Companies lifted its fiscal 2026 GAAP earnings outlook to $4.63–$4.66 per share, up from $4.52–$4.57, topping the $4.60 estimate. The company is now expecting its consolidated comparable sales to be up 4% (prior view: 3%).

TJX shares rose slightly to close at $145.81 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on TJX following earnings announcement.

Bernstein analyst Aneesha Sherman maintained TJX with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $152 to $155.

B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $150 to $168.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti maintained TJX with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $162 to $165.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $155 to $170.

Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach maintained TJX with a Buy and raised the price target from $163 to $170.

