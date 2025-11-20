Bath & Body Works Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Nov. 20.

Analysts expect the Columbus, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings of 40 cents per share, down from 49 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works' quarterly revenue is $1.63 billion. Benzinga Pro data shows $1.61 billion in quarterly revenue a year ago.

On Aug. 28, Bath & Body Works reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 net sales of $1.55 billion, up 1.5% from $1.53 billion a year earlier and in line with the $1.55 billion consensus estimate.

Shares of Bath & Body Works fell 0.3% to close at $21.04 on Wednesday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $38 on Nov. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Nov. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $40 to $43 on Nov. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $44 to $33 on Oct. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $32 to $28 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%

