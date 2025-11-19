analyst working on laptop
November 19, 2025 2:46 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Energizer Following Downbeat Q4 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) reported downbeat fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

The company posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.05, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.12. Quarterly sales of $832.80 million (+3.4% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $827.962 million.

"We adjusted quickly, found opportunities, and executed with discipline to deliver a strong year," said Mark LaVigne, CEO.

Energizer Holdings expects first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 20 cents–30 cents, well below the 70 cents analyst estimate. The firm expects a first-quarter GAAP loss of 8 to 9 cents per share, far below the 70-cent profit analysts projected.

Energizer shares fell 5.4% to trade at $18.41 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Energizer following earnings announcement.

  • Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained Energizer with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $28 to $22.
  • Canaccord Genuity analyst Brian McNamara maintained the stock with a Hold and lowered the price target from $29 to $20.

Considering buying ENR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

