BellRing Brands Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q4 Earnings

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) reported mixed fourth-quarter results on Tuesday.
The company posted adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 55 cents. Quarterly sales of $648.20 million (+16.6% year over year), beating the Street view of $633.81 million.
BellRing Brands sees 2026 sales of $2.410 billion-$2.490 billion versus $2.509 billion analyst estimate. BellRing Brands has revised its long-term financial goals. The company now targets annual net sales growth between 7% and 9%. It is reiterating its long-term Adjusted EBITDA margin goal of 18% to 20% of net sales.
BellRing Brands shares gained 9.4% to trade at $28.73 on Wednesday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on BellRing Brands following earnings announcement.
- B of A Securities analyst Bryan Spillane downgraded BellRing Brands from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $50 to $28.
- Stifel analyst Matthew Smith maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $56 to $50.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst David Palmer maintained BellRing Brands with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $40 to $35.
- Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $44 to $32.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $43 to $41.
Considering buying BRBR stock? Here’s what analysts think:
