These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Aecom Following Q4 Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Tuesday and launched a strategic review of its Construction Management unit.

The company reported revenue growth of 2% year over year (Y/Y) to $4.175 billion, missing the consensus of $4.315 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.36 (+7% Y/Y) beat the consensus of $1.34.

Lara Poloni, AECOM's president, said, "The secular megatrends of global investments in infrastructure, in sustainability and resilience, and in meeting growing energy demand have accelerated. Amid this backdrop, our advantages of deep technical expertise, trusted client relationships, and a capacity and willingness to invest to advance our proprietary AECOM AI and Advisory capabilities separate us from the competition – both in our core industry and beyond."

AECOM expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $5.65 and $5.85 (versus consensus of $5.24), adjusted EBITDA of $1.265 billion-$1.305 billion and, free cash flow of around $400 million.

AECOM shares fell 8.6% to trade at $116.21 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on AECOM following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained AECOM with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $144 to $143.

UBS analyst Steven Fisher maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $153 to $148.

Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained AECOM with a Buy and raised the price target from $150 to $152.

Considering buying ACM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock