Eli Lilly To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

- Morgan Stanley cut Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) price target from $25 to $21. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained an Underweight rating. Harley-Davidson shares traded at $23.23 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised the price target for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) from $100 to $151. B of A Securities analyst Eddie Leung maintained a Buy rating. Baidu shares traded at $115.32 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup cut Westlake Corp (NYSE:WLK) price target from $88 to $75. Citigroup analyst Patrick Cunningham maintained a Buy rating. Westlake shares traded at $57.37 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer cut the price target for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) from $23 to $18. Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained an Outperform rating. Varex Imaging shares traded at $10.07 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) from $13 to $9. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen maintained a Buy rating. LifeMD shares traded at $3.92 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer cut Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) price target from $57 to $55. Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating. Bank of America shares traded at $52.17 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group cut Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) price target from $450 to $425. Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an Outperform rating. Home Depot shares traded at $334.39 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Tigress Financial raised IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS) price target from $11 to $12. Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating. IHS shares traded at $6.36 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS cut the price target for Aecom (NYSE:ACM) from $153 to $148. UBS analyst Steven maintained a Buy rating. Aecom shares traded at $116.36 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities raised Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) price target from $1,038 to $1,182. Truist Securities analyst Robyn Karnauskas maintained a Buy rating. Eli Lilly shares traded at $1,053.30 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
