Target Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Nov. 19.

Analysts expect the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share, down from $1.85 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Target's quarterly revenue is $25.29 billion. Benzinga Pro data shows $25.67 billion in quarterly revenue a year ago.

On Aug. 20, the company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.05, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.03. Quarterly sales of $25.21 billion (down 0.9% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $24.93 billion.

Shares of Target rose 0.1% to close at $88.53 on Tuesday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $110 on Nov. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $117 to $100 on Nov. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

BTIG analyst Robert Drbul initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating on Oct. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $103 to $100 on Oct. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $115 to $108 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%

