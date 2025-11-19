Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp TJX Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Nov. 19.

Analysts expect the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share, up from $1.14 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for TJX's quarterly revenue is $14.86 billion. Benzinga Pro data shows $14.06 billion in quarterly revenue a year ago.

On Aug. 20, TJX posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and raised 2026 EPS guidance.

Shares of TJX rose 0.3% to close at $145.58 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $155 on Nov. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

TD Cowen analyst John Kernan maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $160 to $162 on Nov. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $130 to $140 on Oct. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

BTIG analyst Robert Drbul initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $165 on Oct. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $148 to $149 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%

Considering buying TJX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock