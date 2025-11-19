Lowe's Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday.

Analysts expect the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share, up from $2.89 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s quarterly revenue is $20.84 billion, compared to $20.17 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 14, the company's board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share.

Lowe’s shares fell 2.4% to close at $219.57 on Tuesday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $305 on Nov. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $245 to $240 on Nov. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $290 to $280 on Nov. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $283 to $275 on Nov. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $283 to $267 on Nov. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

