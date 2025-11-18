Aecom Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share, up from $1.27 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Aecom's quarterly revenue is $4.31 billion, compared to $4.11 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 4, AECOM reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS results.

Aecom shares fell 1.2% to close at $131.92 on Monday.

Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $140 to $150 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Keybanc analyst Sangita Jain maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $131 to $144 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Truist Securities analyst Jamie Cook maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $128 to $146 on Oct. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

UBS analyst Steven Fisher maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $126 to $139 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

B of A Securities analyst Michael Feniger maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $112.5 to $124 on Aug. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

