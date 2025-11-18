Home Depot Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $3.83 per share, up $3.67 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s quarterly revenue is $41.12 billion, compared to $40.22 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in six of the last 10 quarters overall, missing estimates in the most recent second quarter.

Home Depot shares fell 1.2% to close at $358.03 on Monday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $455 on Nov. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $450 to $435 on Nov. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $452 to $444 on Nov. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $454 to $421 on Nov. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $415 to $430 on Aug. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Considering buying HD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock