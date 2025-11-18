Amer Sports Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Nov. 18.

Analysts expect the Helsinki, Finland-based company to report quarterly earnings of 25 cents per share, up from 14 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Amer Sports' quarterly revenue is $1.73 billion. Benzinga Pro data shows $1.35 billion in quarterly revenue a year ago.

On Sept. 18, the company said it now expects revenue for the third quarter of 2025 to grow in the high-20s percentage range from a year earlier, above its prior forecast of about 20%. Adjusted operating margin is projected at or above the upper end of its earlier 12% to 13% range.

Shares of Amer Sports rose 1.3% to close at $30.76 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $53 to $50 on Nov. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $38 to $40 on Sept. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $42 to $50 on Sept. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $45 to $46 on Sept. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $50 to $52 on Aug. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%

Considering buying AS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock