Figure Technology Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q3 Earnings

Figure Technology Solutions Inc (NYSE:FIGR) posted better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter on Friday.

Figure Technology reported third-quarter earnings of 34 cents per share, versus the analyst consensus estimate of 15 cents per share. The company brought in $156.37 million in sales last quarter, beating analyst forecasts of $119.01 million.

"We recently completed our successful initial public offering and are pleased to report a strong first-quarter as a public company," said Michael Tannenbaum, CEO. "The continued success of Figure's marketplace approach to tokenized consumer loan origination drove significant growth in earnings, with Net Income increasing 227% year-over-year while also achieving an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 55%, underscoring the scalability of our blockchain-based model."

Figure Technology shares gained 11.6% to trade at $44.89 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Figure Technology following earnings announcement.

Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained Figure Technology with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $47 to $56.

B of A Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $41 to $47.

