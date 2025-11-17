Figure Technology Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q3 Earnings

Figure Technology Solutions Inc (NYSE:FIGR) posted better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter on Friday.
Figure Technology reported third-quarter earnings of 34 cents per share, versus the analyst consensus estimate of 15 cents per share. The company brought in $156.37 million in sales last quarter, beating analyst forecasts of $119.01 million.
"We recently completed our successful initial public offering and are pleased to report a strong first-quarter as a public company," said Michael Tannenbaum, CEO. "The continued success of Figure's marketplace approach to tokenized consumer loan origination drove significant growth in earnings, with Net Income increasing 227% year-over-year while also achieving an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 55%, underscoring the scalability of our blockchain-based model."
Figure Technology shares gained 11.6% to trade at $44.89 on Monday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Figure Technology following earnings announcement.
- Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained Figure Technology with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $47 to $56.
- B of A Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $41 to $47.
