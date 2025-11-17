Helmerich & Payne Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Nov. 17.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 26 cents per share, down sharply from 76 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue is $973.08 million, compared to $693.79 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 29, Helmerich & Payne announced promotion of Trey Adams to president and Mike Lennox and John Bell to executive vice presidents.

Helmerich & Payne shares fell 3.3% to close at $72.03 on Friday.

Citigroup analyst Scott Gruber maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $17 to $26 on Oct. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta maintained a Sell rating and increased the price target from $18 to $20 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

TD Cowen analyst Marc Bianchi maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $26 to $27 on Aug. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino maintained a Positive rating and cut the price target from $24 to $23 on July 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Daniel Kutz maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $27 to $20 on May 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

