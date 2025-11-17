Trip.com Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Nov. 17.

Analysts expect the Singapore-based company to report quarterly earnings at $7.98 per share, down from $8.75 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Trip.com's quarterly revenue is $18.21 billion. Benzinga Pro data shows $15.87 billion in quarterly revenue a year ago.

On Aug. 27, Trip.com Group reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results.

Trip.com shares fell 3.3% to close at $72.03 on Friday.

Barclays analyst Jiong Shao maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $84 to $85 on Aug. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Mizuho analyst James Lee maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $78 to $81 on Aug. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

B of A Securities analyst Eddie Leung maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $68 to $70 on May 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

TD Securities analyst Kevin Kopelman maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $67 to $73 on May 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $80 on May 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

