5 Stock Picks Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled mostly lower on Friday, with the Dow Jones index dipping more than 300 points during the session.

The Nasdaq ended lower by 0.5% last week, while both the S&P 500 and the Dow added 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Asiya Merchant

Analyst Firm : Citigroup

: Citigroup Ratings Accuracy : 89%

: 89% Latest Rating : Maintained a Neutral rating on HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) and cut the price target from $29 to $27 on Nov. 12. This analyst sees around 13% upside in the stock.

: Maintained a Neutral rating on (NYSE:HPQ) and cut the price target from $29 to $27 on Nov. 12. This analyst sees around 13% upside in the stock. Recent News: HP will announce fourth quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on Nov. 25.

Analyst: Trevor Walsh

Analyst Firm : Citizens

: Citizens Ratings Accuracy : 88%

: 88% Latest Rating : Maintained a Market Outperform rating on SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) and slashed the price target from $19 to $16 on Nov. 13. This analyst sees around 125% upside in the stock.

: Maintained a Market Outperform rating on (NASDAQ:SSTI) and slashed the price target from $19 to $16 on Nov. 13. This analyst sees around 125% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Nov. 12, SoundThinking reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.

Analyst: John Todaro

Analyst Firm: Needham

Needham Ratings Accuracy: 87%

87% Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on Circle Internet Group (NASDAQ:CRCL) and cut the price target from $250 to $190 on Nov. 13. This analyst expects around 129% surge in the stock.

Maintained a Buy rating on (NASDAQ:CRCL) and cut the price target from $250 to $190 on Nov. 13. This analyst expects around 129% surge in the stock. Recent News: On Nov. 12, Circle Internet Group posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Analyst: Matt Bryson

Analyst Firm: Wedbush

Wedbush Ratings Accuracy: 87%

87% Latest Rating: Reiterated an Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) with a price target of $290 on Nov. 12. This analyst expects around 17% gain in the stock.

Reiterated an Outperform rating on (NASDAQ:AMD) with a price target of $290 on Nov. 12. This analyst expects around 17% gain in the stock. Recent News: AMD held its first financial analyst day in three years on Nov. 11, highlighting a broad portfolio of hardware, software and solutions to power high-performance and AI compute.

Analyst: Aaron Rakers

Analyst Firm : Wells Fargo

: Wells Fargo Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Maintained an Overweight rating on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and raised the price target from $220 to $265 on Nov. 14. This analyst expects a 40% gain in the stock.

: Maintained an Overweight rating on (NASDAQ:NVDA) and raised the price target from $220 to $265 on Nov. 14. This analyst expects a 40% gain in the stock. Recent News: On Oct. 31, Nvidia announced a deal to supply more than 260,000 of its cutting-edge AI chips to the South Korean government and some of the country's major corporations..

