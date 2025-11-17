JinkoSolar Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Monday, Nov. 17.

Analysts expect the China-based company to report a quarterly loss of $1.60 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 12, JinkoSolar announced the proposed sale of A shares in its subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., through Inquiry Transfer and Placement.

Shares of JinkoSolar gained 2.7% to close at $27.04 on Friday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Lee maintained a Sell rating and raised the price target from $15 to $18 on Oct. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

UBS analyst Jon Windham maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $25 to $22 on March 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson maintained a Sell rating and slashed the price target from $13.08 to $10.95 on Jan. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 50%.

