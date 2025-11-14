Globant Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Downbeat Q3 Earnings

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) reported downbeat earnings for the third quarter on Thursday.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.54 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $617.143 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $615.376 million.

“We remain committed to our long-term growth strategy, deeply rooted in our differentiated value proposition based on four pillars: our AI Pods, subscription model, AI Studios, and Globant Enterprise AI platform. During this past quarter, we announced AI-transformational projects for several of our top clients from industries like energy, sports and gaming, which shows the strong results of our focus on high potential 100-squared accounts. Our approach will remain clear: to be the partner of choice for organizations looking to implement AI across multiple layers. This vision, combined with our entrepreneurial culture, will continue to position us as leaders as we execute AI implementations that are both tangible and meaningful,” said Martín Migoya, Globant’s CEO and co-founder.

Globant shares fell 0.7% to trade at $62.41 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Globant following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained Globant with a Buy and lowered the price target from $85 to $80.

JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $78 to $75.

Photo via Shutterstock