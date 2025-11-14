These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On TELA Bio After Q3 Earnings

TELA Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TELA) reported mixed results for the third quarter on Thursday.

The company posted quarterly losses of 19 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 20 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $20.700 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $21.788 million.

“We demonstrated continued growth and meaningful progress this quarter, resulting from a strengthened leadership team and strategic changes to enhance our commercial organization,” said Antony Koblish, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

TELA Bio also announced pricing of $13.0 million underwritten registered direct offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.

TELA Bio shares fell 13.7% to trade at $0.96 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on TELA Bio following earnings announcement.

Citizens analyst David Turkaly maintained TELA Bio with a Market Outperform and lowered the price target from $7 to $5.

Piper Sandler analyst Matt O’Brien reiterated the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $2 to $1.25.

