These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Applied Materials After Q4 Earnings

Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 Thursday after the bell.

Applied Materials reported fourth-quarter revenue of $6.8 billion, beating analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. The chip equipment manufacturer reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.17 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.10 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

"Based on our conversations with our customers and partners, we are preparing Applied's operations and service organizations to be ready to support higher demand beginning in the second half of calendar 2026," said Brice Hill, senior vice president and CFO of Applied Materials.

Applied Materials expects fiscal first-quarter revenue of $6.85 billion, plus or minus $500 million, versus estimates of $6.76 billion. The company expects first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.98 to $2.38 per share, versus estimates of $2.13 per share.

Applied Materials shares fell 7% to trade at $207.79 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Applied Materials following earnings announcement.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained Applied Materials with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $215 to $205.

B. Riley Securities analyst Craig Ellis reiterated the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $265 to $270.

