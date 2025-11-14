Nu Holdings Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q3 Earnings

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter after Thursday’s closing bell.

Nu Holdings reported quarterly earnings of 17 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 16 cents. Quarterly revenue of $4.17 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.8 billion and was up from revenue of $2.94 billion from the same period last year.

“In Q3’25, we continued our strong trajectory of growth, expanding our customer base to 127 million with over 4 million net additions, and maintaining an activity rate above 83%. This solid growth and deeper engagement drove record revenues to over $4 billion and delivered $783 million in net income. As we continue scaling across markets, we’re also building the next generation of our platform, redefining how we operate and how customers experience banking. Our vision is to become AI-first, which means integrating foundation models deeply into our operations to drive an AI-native interface to banking, while creating meaningful benefits for both our customers and our business,” says David Vélez, founder and CEO of Nubank.

Nu Holdings shares rose 3.3% to $16.10 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Nu Holdings following earnings announcement.

Susquehanna analyst James Friedman maintained Nu Holdings with a Positive and raised the price target from $17 to $19.

Keybanc analyst Alex Markgraff maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $15 to $19.

Considering buying NU stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock