These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Paysafe Following Downbeat Q3 Earnings

Paysafe Ltd (NYSE:PSFE) reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 guidance below estimates on Thursday.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 70 cents, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 73 cents. Quarterly sales of $433.815 million (+2% year over year) missed the Street view of $439.514 million.

The firm cut its 2025 adjusted earnings-per-share outlook to $1.83-$1.88 from $2.21-$2.51, below the $2.42 analyst estimate. The company also lowered its 2025 revenue forecast to $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion, from $1.710 billion to $1.734 billion, compared with the $1.725 billion consensus.

In a separate release, Paysafe and Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) announced a multi-year strategic partnership to accelerate innovation in digital payments and customer engagement. The collaboration combines Paysafe’s global payments platform with Endava’s AI-driven engineering and transformation capabilities.

Paysafe shares fell 1.5% to $7.25 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Paysafe following earnings announcement.

BTIG analyst Andrew Harte maintained Paysafe with a Buy and lowered the price target from $22 to $11.

Susquehanna analyst James Friedman maintained the stock with a Neutral and cut the price target from $15 to $9.

Considering buying PSFE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock