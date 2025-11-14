Ardent Health Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Weak Q3 Earnings

Ardent Health Inc (NYSE:ARDT) reported downbeat earnings for the third quarter and lowered its FY2025 GAAP EPS guidance after the closing bell on Wednesday.

Ardent Health Partners reported quarterly losses of 17 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of earnings of 41 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.577 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.547 billion.

Ardent Health cut its FY2025 GAAP EPS guidance from $1.73-$2.01 to $0.85-$1.03.

“Our third quarter results reflect a continuation of the strong demand trends we saw in the first half of 2025,” stated Marty Bonick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ardent Health. “Admissions grew 5.8%, adjusted admissions increased 2.9% (near the high end of our 2025 guidance of 2-3%), and total surgeries turned positive for the first time this year, rising 1.4%. Additionally, revenue and adjusted EBITDA increased 9% and 46%, respectively, and year-to-date adjusted EBITDA through the third quarter grew 30%. Ardent generated strong operating cash flow of $154 million in 3Q25 compared to $90 million in 3Q24.”

Ardent Health shares fell 1.2% to $9.19 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Ardent Health following earnings announcement.

Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach downgraded Ardent Health from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $22 to $12.

Stephens & Co. analyst Scott Fidel maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $21 to $17.

Considering buying ARDT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock